R&B Snippets: Mary J. Blige, Tina Lawson & More!

MARY J. BLIGE TO BE HONORED WITH THE ICON AWARD AT THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: Mary J. Blige will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. According to Deadline, in addition to being honored, Mary will also perform. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air on May 15th.

TINA LAWSON SAYS BLUE IVY HELPED HER PREPARE FOR ACTING ROLE: During an interview with Tamron Hall, Tina Lawson revealed that her granddaughter Blue Ivy helped her with her upcoming acting role in Lifetime's Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Lawson said, 'Blue Ivy actually was the only person available that could help me.” If Lawson said a word incorrectly, Blue Ivy would say “Grandma, I don't know if this is for you.” She responded, “Thank you Blue for making me really insecure,” although she defended her granddaughter's constructive criticism by saying, “she wanted me to get the lines perfect.” Lawson continued, “But she helped me, and then Michelle helped me go over the lines on the set.”

HALLE BAILEY DENIES GETTING BREAST IMPLANTS: Singer and actress Halle Bailey took to Twitter to deny getting breast implants. She tweeted,”lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt. no ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty.”