R&B Snippets: Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton & More!

VERZUZ SHUTS DOWN TONI BRAXTON AND MARY J BLIGE RUMORS: Although there's a flyer going around advertising a Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton Verzuz battle for July 1st, Verzuz has denied the rumors. When someone asked about the potential battle, Verzuz responded, "We love both ladies, but this is not a confirmed #VERZUZ event. Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements on our future shows."

JAZMINE SULLIVAN OPENS UP ABOUT STARTING THERAPY: During an interview with Issa Rae for Essence, Jazmine Sullivan opened up about starting therapy. While discussing the hard time she has making friends in the industry, she said, “I’m very private, myself, which I’m going to therapy for. I just started. It’s a milestone. Listen, I was about to cry. She’s was like, ‘Take a deep breath and give yourself some credit that you just started therapy.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I will. I will give myself the benefit of the doubt.’ I’m slow to make new friends." She continued, “The first five minutes I was holding back tears, because I was like, ‘Wow, this is the first time I’m actually speaking about my feelings. And it’s not in a song. It doesn’t require notes. I don’t need to impress anybody with what it is that I’m actually doing. This is the first time.’ So I was holding back tears even doing that. But after that first five minutes, I was surprised by how much I was enjoying speaking to somebody, and somebody listening to me, and I didn’t have to perform to do it.”

T-PAIN SAYS HE STILL LOVES AND RESPECTS USHER: T-Pain says that he still loves and respect Usher despite revealing that Usher told him that he "really f*cked up music" back in 2013. T Pain wrote on social media, "I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through."