R&B Snippets: Michael Jackson & Pretty Ricky!

MICHAEL JACKSON ESTATE NEARING $800-900 MILLION CATALOG SALE: The Michael Jackson estate is in the process of selling half of its interests in the legendary singer’s music catalog in a deal in the $800 million-$900 million range. According to Variety, Jackson’s label Sony and a possible financial partner are looking to acquire 50% of the estate’s interests in his publishing, recorded-music revenues, Broadway show, and upcoming Michael biopic, among other assets. Sources told TMZ that the estate will never sell Jackson’s catalog outright, but they would entertain a 50/50 split, with the estate retaining complete control of the asset. If the deal goes through, it would mark the biggest catalog deal to date.

PRETTY RICKY'S BABY BLUE RELEASED FROM PRISON: Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue has been released from prison after serving one year for a $24 million PPP loan scam. Pleasure P documented the moment that Blue got out of prison. He captioned the video on IG, “Baby Blue officially outside!… We all we got! let’s get the f**k out of here — we ain’t ever coming back to this motherf****r!” According to The Shaderoom, Baby Blue turned himself in to authorities on February 1st, 2022.