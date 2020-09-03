R&B Snippets: Monica & Brandy, Rihanna & More!

PRPhotos.com

MONICA SPEAKS ON HER CONVERSATION WITH BRANDY BEHIND THE SCENES: In a radio interivew, Monica opened up about what she and Brandy discussed before their VERZUZ battle earlier this week. She said, "We just had a real dope conversation. She explained some things, why she felt a certain way about certain things and I was able to do the same and just move forward." She continued, "I would never disclose what she said to me but what she said to me was the comfortability that I needed. Because I’m always cool with being accountable when something is me. And that was something we both took a beat to do. There’s accountability on both parts. People also don’t understand how they make it worse. So we had to figure out, if they make it worse, how do we make it better. I’m over here raising kids, I’m going through a whole lot of different things. She’s raising a beautiful daughter. She has all these things going on. We’re really not thinking about each other like you guys think we are. But when we’re together, the friction starts over like it’s 1998, 1999 again. And that’s what I want to end."

OLD RIHANNA INTERVIEW RESURFACES, CONFUSES EVERYONE: An old Rihanna interview resurfaced online yesterday (September 2nd) where she admitted she was still in love with Chris Brown — and some blogs reported it like Rihanna currently admitted that she was still in love with her ex. During a 2012 interview with Oprah, RiRi said, "We've been working on our friendship again and now we’re very, very close friends. We built a trust again and that’s it. We love each other and we probably always will. And that’s not anything that we’re gonna try to change. It’s not something you can shut off if you’ve ever been in love."

KEYSHIA COLE AGREES TO NO CHILD SUPPORT OR SPOUSAL SUPPORT FROM EX DANIEL GIBSON: According to The Blast, Keyshia Cole has not agreed not to seek child support or spousal support from ex Daniel Gibson in their divorce. The two will share joint custody of their 10-year-old Daniel Gibson and each will cover the costs of school tuition and other expenses for their son while he is with each of them. They also agreed not to say anything badabout the other or their family members. The court also found that each parent was independently wealthy and neither required financial resources from the other.