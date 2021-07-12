R&B Snippets: Monica, Donnell Jones & More!

PRPhotos.com

MONICA'S DREAM COLLAB IS WITH MARY J. BLIGE: On a word and song association series with Elle magazine, Monica said her dream collab is with Mary J. Blige. Monica had the word "better" and began singing MJB and Lil Kim's "I Can Love You." Mo said that Mary has been influential personally and musically, so the collab would just make sense.

DONELL JONES, CARL THOMAS AND DAVE HOLLISTER FORM A GROUP: Donnell Jones, Carl Thomas and Dave Hollister have apparently formed an R&B group called The Chi. Jones wrote in an Instagram post this weekend, "New R&B Group “The Chi” @carlthomasnow @davehollister @donelljonesforever Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest."