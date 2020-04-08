R&B Snippets: Ne-Yo & Chico DeBarge!

NEYO IS QUARANTINED WITH ESTRANGED WIFE CRYSTAL SMITH: It looks like NeYo and estranged wife Crystal Smith are quarantined together with their kids. Smith took to Instagram and posted a meme that said, “Sidechicks y’all ok…U miss that woman’s husband huh?” When someone asked her if she missed her husband, she said, “He’s home."

CHICO DEBARGE'S SON MURDERED IN LOS ANGELES: Dontae Anderson-Debarge, the song of singer Chico DeBarge, was reportedly stabbed to death in Los Angeles last Thursday (April 2nd). According to Bossip, a police report said that DeBarge was stabbed in the Van Nuys section. When cops arrived on the scene, Anderson-DeBarge was found bleeding on the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene. At the time of his death, Anderson-DeBarge was homeless.