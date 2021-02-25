R&B Snippets: Ne-Yo & K. Michelle!

NE-YO DRAGS YOUTUBER WHO CALLED HIM 'TRASH' AFTER ANNOUNCING THAT HIS WIFE IS PREGNANT: Ne-Yo took to social media to drag a YouTuber by the name of Jovi Beauty who called the singer-songwriter out for continuing to have children with his wife even though his ex Monyetta Shaw had her tubes tied — allegedly at his request. She said, “Ne-Yo is so trash. He’s having baby number five with his wife Crystal, but like everything about him…is such Libra vibes. Indecisive. Don’t know what the f**k…can’t make up his mind for s**t.” Ne-Yo responded, “I smiled the whole time watching that. People’s bitterness at my success and happiness is entertaining to me.” He added, “You see, I am not perfect. And apparently, this woman is. I mean, how else could she judge me and any of my shortcomings or mistakes, unless it is true that she has never made any mistakes herself?” He added, “Odd thing is, she is still going on about past rumors and accusations that have not only been proven untrue but no one ver speaks about any more. You would think as a perfect being, she would have her facts straight and up-to-date. OK…I’ve done my good deed for the day. I made a bitter nobody famous.”

K. MICHELLE ADDRESSES VIRAL TWERKING VIDEO: K. Michelle has addressed the video that went viral of her twerking and it appeared as if her butt deflated. The singer-songwriter and reality star tweeted, “So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps.” She added, “What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help. I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate.” She added, “I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself.”