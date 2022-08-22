R&B Snippets: Ne-Yo, LeToya Luckett & More!

NEYO ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN FOUR WAY RELATIONSHIP: Reports say that Ne-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Renae filed for divorce after finding out that he was in a four way relationship with three mistresses. According to Instagram account @its_onsite, the singer-songwriter recently moved one of his mistresses closer to him. One of the mistresses, who goes by the name @Puredominican on Instagram, has publicly claimed the singer-songwriter, saying, “I will eat his —- if he ask me to. You take good care of me and my babies and I sometimes can’t believe you u got me living my dream life.”She continued: “I would never thought I would be in the arms of the man I was in love with since I was a lil girl. I used to dream of kissing those beautiful big lips lmao.” Meanwhile, one of Ne-Yo's other alleged mistresses, @belladreams_, has several likes and a follow from the singer.

LETOYA LUCKETT SPEAKS ON BEYONCE'S WORK ETHIC: LeToya Luckett has opened up about her days in Destiny's Child and Beyonce's work ethic. During an interview with the R&B Money podcast, she said, “Beyonce’s success comes from perfecting your craft…when we wanted to go to the movies, she will be in the studio writing a record.” She added, “It's no surprise she is the icon she is.”

CHRIS BROWN IS STILL BANNED FROM PERFORMING AT AWARDS SHOWS: Chris Brown has revealed that he is still banned from performing at awards shows. He posted footage from his current tour with Lil Baby, along with the caption, “You see the people? Every show is packed like this… If it wasn’t for my incredible fans, I would’ve been quit.” He continued saying, “I don’t like the fake celebrity S**T.” He continued, “Awards show haven’t let me perform in years… yet my shows STILL SELL OUT. Let me be great…” One fan asked Brown, “Not even BET awards?” Brown responded by simply saying, “nope.”

TAMAR BRAXTON HAS A NEW MAN: Tamar Braxton was spotted out and about with a new man this weekend. The singer-songwriter was spotted walking hand in hand into a birthday celebration for her new boyfriend, attorney Jeremy Robinson.

RAZ B DRAGS OMARION OVER DOCU-SERIES PORTRAYAL: Raz B took to social media to respond to his portrayal in former B2K bandmate Omarion's upcoming docu-series. In the special, Raz is seen in an emotonal state after being triggered by the alleged presence of B2K’s previous management. Raz responded via social media, saying, “I’m disgusted by these actions…. Soon as the lord gives me the words… i will be speaking on this ….. smh lord why would they exploit my personal moments… This is Traumatizing…..”