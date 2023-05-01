R&B Snippets: Ne-Yo & Summer Walker!

NE-YO ADDRESSES PEOPLE WHO ARE JUDGING HOW HE LIVES HIS PERSONAL LIFE: Ne-Yo took to social media to let people know that he doesn't give a damn about how he is living his personal life. Earlier this year, Ne-Yo's ex wife revealed that she filed for divorce after he had a child with another woman. Ne-Yo and his child's mother have been seen hanging out lately. Ne-Yo posted via his IG stories, “Your opinions of me and my personal life don’t mean ANYTHING to me. My kids love me, my women love me. My future is bright as f**k!! I don’t even have time to concern myself with what y’all think. I feel like the father in ‘The Nutty Professor’. ‘You really think I be listening to you. ION BE LISTENING TO YOU!!"” He continued, “Ok. Back to regularly scheduled program. Healthy, smart, and beautiful kids, limitless bank account, beautiful baby mama’s (Front if you want to. They all bad.)” He added, “And lady friends that love my dirty drawls. ‘Life is good…’ (Future voice).”

LIL MEECH SEEMINGLY CONFIRMS THAT HE IS DATING SUMMER WALKER: It looks like Lil Meech has confirmed that he is dating Summer Walker. Last week, a woman posted a photo laid up with Lil Meech, along with the caption, “Daddy Meech fine af.” Meech responded to the photo, saying, “This two years ago cap emoji. Summer is mine.”