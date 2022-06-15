R&B Snippets: Omarion, Mario & More!

PRPhotos.com

OMARION VERZUZ MARIO IN THE WORKS: Reports say that Omarion is set to go up against Mario in an upcoming VERZUZ battle. According to The Jasmine Brand, the battle is set to take place in Los Angeles later this month.

MARY J. BLIGE ANNOUNCES 'GOODMORNING GORGEOUS' TOUR: Mary J. Blige has announced her Good Morning Gorgeous tour. The tour is set to kick off on September 17th in Greensboro, North Carolina and will make stops in Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, New Orleans before wrapping in Atlantic City, New Jersey in October. Ella Mai and Queen Naija will serve as opening acts on the tour. Check out the tour dates below:

Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates:

Sep 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sep 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena Sep 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center Sep 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center Sep 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ** Sep 25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center Sep 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at The BJCC Sep 29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena Oct 01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center Oct 02 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena * Oct 06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *** Oct 08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino Oct 09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center Oct 15 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center Oct 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEX Forum Oct 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Oct 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center Oct 22 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum Oct 23 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center Oct 26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena Oct 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center Oct 29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Ella Mai not performing *

Queen Naija not performing **

Neither Ella Mai or Queen Naija performing ***