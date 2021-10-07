R&B Snippets: Omarion, Mary J. Blige & More!

PRPhotos.com

OMARION SAYS LIL FIZZ'S APOLOGY WAS 'APPROPRIATE': Omarion has opened up about Lil Fizz apologizing to him publicly for dating his ex Apryl Jones. While on stage during the Millennium tour, Fizz told Omarion, “I did some f*cked up sh*t to my brother and I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to say here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any type of dysfunction I caused between you and your family.” TMZ ran into Omarion in the airport and when asked if he expected the apology, he said, “Nothing is expected but it was definitely appropriate.”

MARY J. BLIGE DIDN'T KNOW THE IMPORTANCE OF MAMMOGRAMS UNTIL SHE WAS 40: Mary J. Blige was a part of a panel of women, brought together by Hologic, who recently released their Global Women’s Health Index, to discuss the topic “Screening the System: A Dialogue on Bias and Breast Health. During the panel, Mary revealed that she didn't know the importance of mammograms until she was 40. According to Essence, she said, “I didn’t know about breast cancer or mammograms until I was 40 and I was in the music business and I was trying to take care of myself. My body started talking so I started listening.” She continued, “I found out about it at the GYN. They don’t discuss this when we’re children. They don’t say, ‘Go get a mammogram.’ You learn about this as you get older. So they don’t speak about it and that’s why they end up in the hospital with two weeks to live and now you know about it. That’s why it’s extremely important to me.”

CHRIS BROWN WON'T BE CHARGED IN BATTERY CASE: According to TMZ, Chris Brown will not be prosecuted in his battery case due to insufficient evidence. Back in June, cops were called to Brown's home after a woman claimed he smacked the back of her head so hard that her weave came off. Police filed a battery report and Chris was named as the suspect. Chris denied the story immediately.