R&B Snippets: R. Kelly & Ashanti!

'SURVIVING R. KELLY: THE FINAL CHAPTER' PREMIERING ON LIFETIME NEXT MONTH: Lifetime has released a trailer for Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, a two part series that will premiere next month. The special will focus on R. Kelly's multiple federal and state trials. Lifetime said in the press release, “The groundbreaking, Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated, documentary series Surviving R. Kelly concludes with the final installment following the former R&B superstar as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world.” Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will premiere on January 2nd and 3rd at 8:00 p.m. EST.

ASHANTI REVEALS IF SHE'S GETTING BACK WITH NELLY: During a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happen Live,' Ashanti reveals whether or not she is getting back with Nelly. People started speculating after seeing the singer and her ex get close during a performance of their collaboration “Body On Me.” She said, “Oh my gosh.” She said, “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.” She said that she and Nelly are in a “better place.” She explained, “Before it was like simulates punching the air in anger and frustration. We have some conversations now, so it was cool.”