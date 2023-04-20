R&B Snippets: R. Kelly & Frank Ocean!

FRANK OCEAN CANCELS SECOND WEEKEND OF COACHELLA 2023 PERFORMANCE: According to TMZ, following his performance this past weekend, Frank Ocean has pulled out of his scheduled headlining set at Coachella 2023 on Sunday (April 23rd). A rep for the singer told Variety in a statement, “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.” The statement continued, “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

R. KELLY FILES APPEAL FOR FEDERAL SEXUAL CRIMES CASE IN NEW YORK: According to TMZ, R. Kelly's legal team has officially filed an appeal in his federal sexual crimes case in New York as the R&B singer's attorneys believe he was wrongfully convicted. According to legal docs, Kelly feels the decision to convict him on nine federal counts of RICO charges and sexual misconduct crimes as well as human trafficking in 2021 should be reversed. The singer's lawyers claim the judge did not meet the proper “burden of proof” to sentence him to 30 years in prison. R. Kelly also complained that the jury selection and the evidence allowed to be used against him in the courtroom, which he says impacted him receiving a fair trial. They also claim that four jurors had prejudged guilt against Kelly and two shouldn’t have been selected at all since they watched the Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime docuseries.