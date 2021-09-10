R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, Jaheim & More!

PRPhotos.com

R. KELLY ACCUSER SAYS SHE WAS LOCKED IN A ROOM FOR DAYS BEFORE BEING ASSAULTED: R. Kelly accuser says she was sexually assaulted by the singer and he locked her up without food or water for two days. She also alleged that Kelly drugged her before the attack. According to The New York Times, the woman — who testified under the name Sonja, said that she was 21 years old when she met Kelly at a mall in Utah. She was interning at a radio station at the time and thought a “first huge celebrity interview” with him would “kick-start” her career. After meeting, she said that Kelly invited her to his studiao in Chicago for the interview. She said that once she arrived, she was eventually locked into one of the rooms. When she requested food, she was given Chinese food, and immediately became “extremely full” and sleepy. When she woke up, she saw Kelly “doing up his pants in the corner” and felt “some wet stuff in between my legs.” She also found her underwear on a nearby couch. She said, “It felt like something had been inside of me. I believed I was touched sexually.”

JAHEIM ARRESTED ON ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES: Singer Jaheim was arrested on animal cruelty charges after 15 dogs were discovered living in bad conditions at his home. According to the New York Daily News, cops went to the singer’s home in Hillsborough, New Jersey on Monday morning (Sept. 6th) to investigate a report of a “puppy in distress.” They found six dogs in the driveway. One of them, a mixed breed pit bull terrier, was initially unresponsive in a water-filled crate and had to be euthanized. Prosecutors added, “Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces. Cops discovered nine more dogs “in varying stages of emaciation” and without access to food or water. Jaheim was arrested and charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal. He was booked into Somerset County Jail and is awaiting a court hearing.

USHER CRITICIZED OVER 'THE ACTIVIST' COMPETITON ADVOCACY SERIES: Usher is being criticized for a new competiton advocacy series called The Activist. The show is hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Julianna Hough. Deadline described the show as "a series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment." The outlet added that in the five-episode series, these activists will compete in "head-to-head in challenges," that "promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input." Social media reacted immediately. One person wrote, "Listen I have heard usher's music and I have enjoyed enough of it to know there is not a single thing I want this man's guidance or mentorship on." Another person wrote, "This is the final show you have to defeat to win “America’s Next Top Colonizer."