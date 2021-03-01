R&B Snippets: R. Kelly & K. Michelle!

PRPhotos.com

REPORT: R. KELLY RECEIVES COVID-19 VACCINE: Reports say that incarcerated singer R. Kelly has received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to TMZ, Kelly got his first shot in January and the second one last month. R. Kelly is currently awaiting trials in Illinois and New York on charges including sexually abusing underage girls, producing child pornography, and destroying evidence.

K. MICHELLE AND KEYSHIA COLE SQUASH BEEF: K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole have squashed their beef. K. Michelle revealed this past weekend, “So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture. Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night.” She added, “Y’all might even see a joint EP. I’m just all about positivity and making great music with some great people.” According to Rap-Up, K. Michelle and Keyshia's beef goes back to when the two were being compared to each other. In 2013, K. Michelle said in an interiew, “There’s absolutely nothing going on with Keyshia Cole; I don’t know what her problem is with me, but I have no problem with her,” she said. “I want to see her succeed. I love her new record, but the blows being thrown on Twitter have got to stop; we’re two grown women, two Black women, and we need to come together.”