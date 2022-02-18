R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, Ne-Yo & More!

PRPhotos.com

R. KELLY HIRES BILL COSBY'S APPELLATE ATTORNEY AFTER LOSING HIS HIS CHICAGO LEGAL TEAM: According to The Chicago Tribune, R. Kelly is looking to hire the attorney who successfully appealed Bill Cosby's conviction as his defense for his upcoming Chicago sexual abuse case. In a telephone conference earlier this weekvwith U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, Kelly said he wanted Jennifer Bonjean to represent him in the case, which is set for a jury trial August 1st, 2022. In Chicago, Kelly is facing charges of federal child pornography and obstruction of justice. There’s also separate aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges in Cook County, Illinois. He has two co-defendants, Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, whom are long time associates.

NE-YO TELLS WOMEN TO STOP DANCING TO MISOGYNISTIC MUSIC: During a radio interview, Ne- Yo spoke on today's music, saying, “It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand,. And mind you, I can only blame us men halfway for that because as a woman, if a man sings the word b*tch to you and you smile at him, he’s probably going to do it again, and again, and again, and again… And the more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more that’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what it is." She continued, “Ladies, I love y’all to death, but if you want men to stop calling you b*tches, stop dancing to the records.” This caused mixed reactions as some agreed with him and others told him to "stay out of women's business."

TAMAR BRAXTON RESPONDS TO TODRICK HALL'S COMMENTS ABOUT HER PERSONALITY: Tamar Braxton has reacted to her friend Todrick Hall, who brought her up on Celebrity Big Brother. Hall said, “It’s so funny because I think her personality sometimes supersedes her talent and sometimes people focus on that. She is deemed ‘extra’ and stuff. She’s basically, like to me, a gay man or drag queen trapped in a woman’s body. She’s hilarious. She’s so funny to me.” He continued, “She can cook. Her voice is out of control. Her range … she can sing so high. She can belt so high. There’s not a note I know of that she can’t sing.” Tamar responded, “I’m not falling out with my REAL friend over a TV show!! We will talk when he leave the house. This is all terrible." She continued, “I doubt that he means what he’s saying. He sent me this RIGHT before going into the house. That place can bring the crazy out of people when they really wanna win! I’m sure it’s all just game … at least I hope.”

USHER ANNOUNCES SECOND LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: Usher has announced a second Las Vegas residency. The residency will be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM, starting on Friday, July 15th.

Dates for the new residency are as follows:

July 2022: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 2022: 26, 27, 31

September 2022: 3, 4, 9, 10

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29