R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, Nivea & More!

NIVEA ADMITS THAT R. KELLY TRIED TO GET WITH HER BACK IN THE DAY: In an interview with the Lip Service podcast, Nivea admitted that R. Kelly tried to talk to her when she was younger. R. Kelly worked on Nivea's 2001 hit single "Laundromat" as well as other records like "Touchin'" and "The One For Me." The singer said, "Yes, he did. The thing is, being in the industry as a young, little girl or a young female, the industry is filled with men. Everybody's trying to talk to you, girl!"

H.E.R., JAZMINE SULLIVAN, LIL BABY AND MORE TO PERFORM AT THE 2021 BET AWARDS: BET has announced that H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and more are set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards. The 2021 BET Awards will air on June 27th.