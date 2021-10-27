R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, SZA & More!

PRPhotos.com

R. KELLY'S THREE GRAMMYS WILL NOT BE RESCINDED: R. Kelly's Grammys will not be rescinded due to his recent crimnal conviction. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “I think it’s something that we’re going to need to take a good hard look at, have a lot of conversations about, work through and make a decision." He continued,“But right now, I think it’s something that is going to take a little bit more consideration before we can really dictate or decide. My initial feeling is we’re probably not a business that we want to be in of taking people’s awards back after they’ve been given. But we’ll take a good look at it and see.” Kelly won Grammys in three separate categories in 1997 for “I Believe I Can Fly."

SZA SLAMS PHOTOGRAPHER FOR SHARING PHOTOS WITHOUT HER CONSENT: SZA has called out photographer Edwig Henson after he reportedly released photos of the singer without her permission. SZA tweeted, “Releasing pictures of me w out my consent is scary . Y’all be careful working w folk u don’t know well.” She added, “He literrally text me [and] said ‘sorry if u never wanna work w me again but I decided I’m releasing these.’ She added, “Never felt more powerless or disrespected.” The photographer responded via Instagram, saying, “Definitely not doing anything for clout, there’s so much more to this than you guys know, I’m not a bad person. I’m not arguing with anyone on social media. Never have, never will. And please stop sending death threats [prayer hands emoji].”

ALICIA KEYS ANNOUNCES DOUBLE ALBUM: Alicia Keys has announced a double album entitled Keys. According to Rap-Up, the double album will feature two sides containing different versions of the same songs. The “Original” side will consist of “laidback piano vibes,” produced entirely by Alicia, while the “Unlocked” side will feature “upbeat, drums, level up vibes,” produced by Alicia and Mike Will Made-It. No word on when the album will be released.

SLIM OF 112 PUTS FORMER MEMBERS ON BLAST OVER TRADEMARK CASE: Slim from 112 called our his groupmates over their ongoing trademark case. As previously reported, Slim sued two other members for using the group's trademark without permission. Slim wrote via Instagram, "First let me say I forgive all those that have wronged me any way…I just will never forget. I trademarked 112 in 2018…8 years after it was abandoned, ANYONE could have done it. For me 112 is a priority so business wise it made sense to protect what I risked everything for." He continued, saying that his former members tried using the name after he filed the trademark. He explained, "One former was in the church, why use a secular name? The other wanted to do solo projects, why use a brand you walked away from AGAIN? Could have easily did this and stayed in the group," said Slim. "To all promoters, venues and agencies following me…PLEASE DON'T LET THEM PUT YOU IN ANY UNNECESSARY SITUATIONS WITH INFRINGEMENT."