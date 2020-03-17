R&B Snippets: R. Kelly, Tamar Braxton & More!

PRPhotos.com

AZRIEL CLARY SAYS FOOTAGE OF HER DISCUSSING R. KELLY ABUSE WAS LEAKED: R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary says that the footage of her discussing the singer making her eat her own feces was leaked and never supposed to be made public. Azriel says that she didn't approve the clip that will be in the upcoming documentary by production company Asis Entertainment. She said via Instagram, “I don’t support it nor do I support someone who records and leaks someone unwillingly saying the most degrading/humiliating thing that should never be publicized just to get a documentary sold.” She continued, “I do not SUPPORT the COMPANY of the documentary for unwillingly recording ME in a RESTROOM sharing sensitive information that I never planned to PUBLICIZE.” The documentary, “Precedence” by Asis Entertainment, does not yet have a release date.

TAMAR BRAXTON OPENS UP ABOUT HER NEW SPIN-OFF 'GET YA LIFE': During an Instagram Live session, Tamar Braxton gave some details about her upcoming spin-off "Get Ya Life." She said, “So, it’s a show that originally was supposed to be about my life and me putting together a possible record. And how my life is now without Vince in the picture, me dating David, me being a single mom and also running my businesses all myself, without an agent, without a manager but also elevating. And that’s the reason I don’t have an agent or a manager because sometimes you outgrow situations." She continued, "Sometimes the people around you keep you stifled and down. So, this show is about me breaking out and being everything that I am. And once again—I’m not going to say too much—but hopefully, that’s y’all get to see. Praise God? I’ma leave that there for now.”

BIG SEAN WISHES JHENE AIKO A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Yesterday (March 16th) was Jhene Aiko's 32nd birthday and boyfriend Big Sean wished her a happy birthday on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko! Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next . 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky a** n*gga 👑💙🌎🐉🌋."

KEHLANI DELAYS ALBUM OVER CORONAVIRUS: Kehlani has pushed her album back due to the coronavirus. She tweeted this past weekend, "to be transparent i HAD a release date. we’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic." She continued, "not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time. stay SAFE luv y’all."