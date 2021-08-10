R&B Snippets: R. Kelly,

PRPhotos.com

R. KELLY REQUESTS TO HAVE STD CHARGES DROPPED: According to Complex, R.Kelly's lawyers has filed legal documents to have charges that claim he knowingly exposed two people to herpes thrown out. The singer's legal team has argued that herpes doesn't meet the definition of a sexually transmitted infection as laid out by the New York State Department of Health, and therefore charges should be dropped. Thomas Farinella, a lawyer for Kelly, wrote, “To allow the government to move forward with those counts would be to allow a clear mischaracterization and interpretation of the application of the statute, considering the statute clearly does not incorporate herpes.” Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that hundreds of potential jurors appeared in the Brooklyn federal courthouse yesterday (August 9th), with twelve jurors and six alternates expected to be picked for the forthcoming trial.

ALEXANDRA BURKE CLAIMS SHE WAS ASKED TO BLEACH HER SKIN AFTER WINNING 'THE X FACTOR': In a recent interview with The Guardian, Alexandra Burke, who is known for winning the fifth season of The X Factor back in 2008, has made some shocking claims. Burke talked about the colorism she dealt with after leaving the show, saying, “It only really hit me when I got asked to bleach my skin after X Factor by a certain person on the creative side who was working with me.” Burke also claimed that she was called “aggressive” for laying her baby hairs for a performance. She said, “It was a beautiful show in honor of Sir Bruce Forsyth and I had my hair in a bun, with a couple of baby hairs. It was classic, classy; I had a black dress on. Half an hour before I was due on stage, my hair stylist came up to me and said: ‘I’ve just been told you look quite aggressive with this hairstyle. We need to change it.’ I said: ‘What?’ He said: ‘Your record label’s just told me you look aggressive, so we have to change it.’ I said: ‘What part of me looks aggressive?’ He said it was the baby hairs stuck to my head.”

LEGENDARY PRODUCER CHUCKY THOMPSON DIES: Legendary producer Chucky Thompson has passed away. Jay-Z's engineer Young Guru wrote via Instagram, “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.” He added, “You treated my like family from day one. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother.” Thompson, a DC native, got his start playing for Chuck Brown's legendary go go band The Soul Searchers. He later became a part of Diddy's “Hitmen” at Bad Boy Entertainment, while there he produced for Mary J. Blige, including her “My Life” album, Faith Evans, Usher, TLC, Total, Craig Mack and The Notorious B.I.G.'s “Big Poppa.” Thompson was 53.