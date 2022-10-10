R&B Snippets: Ray J and Patti LaBelle!

RAY J POSTS CONCERNING MESSAGE ON INSTAGRAM: Ray J shared a concerning post on Instagram this past weekend. In a video post, which shows Ray near a body of water, he wrote, “If I die tonight.” He captioned the post, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.” TMZ laterreported that Ray had been drinking and was “messing around” when he made the post.

PATTI LABELLE REVEALS NEW ALBUM FEATURES: Patti LaBelle has revealed that Mariah Carey, Ledisi and Jazmine Sullivan will appear on her new album. She told CBS Mornings, “There will be a lot of surprises.” Patti added, “You don’t want to become boring to people.”