R&B Snippets: Ray J & Tamar Braxton!

RAY-J REACTS TO KANYE WEST'S 'HIGHLIGHTS' LYRICS: In a recent episode of Genius' Between the Lines, Ray J reacted to songs that mentioned his name. There were songs from Eminem, City Girls and a song from Kanye West called “Highlights.” On the song, Kanye spits, “I bet me and Ray J would be friends/If we ain’t love the same b***h/Yeah, he might have hit it first/Only problem is I’m rich.” After Ray J read the lyrics, he said, “That’s what it say in the song? No it don’t. That was cool. That’s like he having a conversation. I didn’t know it said all of that. I thought it just ended after the b.*.t.c.h. Line.” He added, “Listen, Watch the Throne is one of the greatest albums of all time. Hands down. And the concert, that was some of the craziest sh-t and some of the most simple creative masterpieces I’ve ever experienced. Maybe we might need to be friends now. Everybody needs to just put all that sh-t behind. It’s 2021. It’s all love over here. Let’s bring the love together. It’s all good man, God bless.”

TAMAR BRAXTON REVEALS WHETHER TONI AND BIRDMAN ARE MARRIED: During a radio interview, Tamar Braxton revealed whether her sister Toni Braxton and Birdman were married. Rumors started swirling earlier this month that the the two tied the knot. She said, “I don’t know and that post had nothing to do with a marriage proposal. Listen let me tell you something, I was the loneliest I’ve ever been on Valentine’s Day and for me for Toni and Brian to have made it this far and this long and still in love is amazing to me. So that was what the congratulations was.”