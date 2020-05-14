R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Andre Harrell!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA IS ONE OF THE RICHEST CELEBRITIES IN THE UK: Rihanna has earned a spot on the UK Sunday Times annual rich list. The singer — who has moved to London, earned the number three spot on the list. With a net worth over $500,000, the singer is the richest female celebrity in the UK. She came in after Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney.

ANDRE HARRELL'S SON BREAKS HIS SILENCE: Andre Harrell's 25-year-old son Gianni has broken his silence on his dad's untimely death. He wrote via Instagram, "Dad, I miss you so much. I love you so much. I wish it didn’t have to be this way, but Destiny has a plan and I know you’ll never be too far away. You’re still my super hero, life coach, personal comedian, twin, yoga partner, wingman, and best friend. I hope you’re making the most of your time in heaven and please give my love to grandma and @ladykp , as I miss them dearly." He added, 'I also really hope you saw all the love the world was giving you on your way up. It gives me solace knowing how many lives you touched with your infinite wisdom and smile, boundless energy and immortal taste. Mom and I will miss you tremendously but we are so so proud of you dad. Thank you for showing that it’s all about leaving this earth better than how we find it. You definitely did. ❤️