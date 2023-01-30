R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Anita Baker!

PRPhotos.com

IS RIHANNA LAUNCHING A KIDS LINE?: Reports say that Rihanna may be dropping a children's clothing line with Fenty. According to Essence, the singer filed a trademark for the reported brand name “Fenty Kids” on January 20th. Fans can expect clothes, swimwear, footwear, baby bibs, booties, bibs, sleepwear and more.

ANITA BAKER DRAGGED FOR NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCE AT THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Anita Baker performed the National Anthem at the NFC Championship Game this past weekend ahead of the San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles game. The performance garnered mixed reactions, with one person tweeting, “Well now we know why Anita Baker hasn't released an album in f*ckin years…lol 😆 that was a f*ckin brutal national anthem.” Another person tweeted, “Luv ya ms anita baker..but baby that was rough..”