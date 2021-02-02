R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Brandy!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA CALLS OUT KENTUCKY AG DANIEL CAMERON OVER BREONNA TAYLOR CASE: Rihanna called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Twitter yesterday (February 1st) on the first day of Black History Month. Cameron posted a video commemorating Black History Month. Rihanna responded to the video, saying, “Sup n—-a?” She then added, “#JusticeforBreonnaTaylor.” Taylor was shot and killed during a botched police raid on March 13th, 2021.

BRANDY TO JOIN 'THE VOICE' AS BATTLE ADVISOR: Brandy is set to join The Voice for season 20 as a battle advisor. According to The Grio, the singer is set to join “Team Legend” in the show’s battle rounds. Season 20 is set to premiere next month.