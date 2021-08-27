R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Chris Brown & More!

PRPhotos.com

IS RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY HEADED TOWARDS THE ALTER?: Rumor has it that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be getting engaged soon. A source told US Weekly,”These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” The source continued, “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, it may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.” In other Rihanna news, the singer has announced that her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 will stream next month on Amazon Prime video on September 24th.

TIKTOK CREATOR ACCUSES CHRIS BROWN OF COLORISM: Tik Tok creator @ashleyepic has accused Chris Brown of colorism. The woman has claimed that she was banned from his party because she was too dark. @ashleyepic posted on TikTok,”When Bhris Breezy told me I was too dark to get into his party.” She added, “Idk why I still like him I must like abuse.”

CIARA LAUNCHES NEW CLOTHING LINE THE HOUSE OF LR&C: Ciara has announced that she is launching a new clothing line called The House of LR&C. The line was created by Ciara, husband Russell Wilson and Christine Day. The brand will be launching a new ready-to-wear collection named ‘LITA’ (Love Is The Answer). The new fashion line is inspired by the Grammy-award winning singer’s mission to provide accessible, luxury clothing for women. Ciara stated in a release. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place.”