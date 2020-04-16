R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Ciara & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA, JAY-Z AND TWITTER CEO ARE DONATING MORE MONEY TO COVID-19 GRANTS: After donating millions last week, it was announced yesterday (April 15th) that Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation and Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey will be giving additional joint grants dedicated to supporting global COVID-19 rapid response efforts. The latest funds total over $6.2 million, and will go towards “protecting and serving marginalized populations” in the United States, with a focus on New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico as well as international communities.

CIARA HAD TO FACETIME RUSSELL WILSON DURING ULTRASOUND DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Ciara has shed light on what pregnant women are going through during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday (April 15th), the singer shared a video of herself at her doctor’s appointment, getting an ultrasound with hubby Russell Wilson watching on FaceTime. Ciara said, “Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound. We don’t hear too much about US during this time.” She later invited “all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST,” adding the hashtag “#WomensWednesday.”

THE WEEKND RELEASES MAJOR LAZER REMIX OF NO.1 HIT ‘BLINDING LIGHTS’: The Weeknd has released a Major Lazer remix of his hit song “Blinding Lights.” “Blinding Lights” is the second single off of his latest studio album, “After Hours.” It has since gone to No. 1 in 29 countries including the United States, becoming his fifth U.S. No. 1 on the Hot 100. The song has already spent 19 weeks on the chart since being released back in November of 2019.