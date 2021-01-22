R&B Snippets: Rihanna & DaniLeigh!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY OUT AND ABOUT IN NYC: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was spotted out on the town together in NYC. According to E! Online, on Monday (January 18th), the two ate at popular Italian Emilio's Ballato. A source said, “Rihanna arrived with a group of friends and met A$AP Rocky there. They entered the restaurant through different doors and tried to be discreet. A$AP Rocky entered behind a bodyguard and ducked inside quickly. Once everyone arrived, they sat together with a group of friends.”

DANILEIGH DRAGGED OVER 'YELLOW BONE' SONG: DaniLeigh has responded to the backlash she received for her song called “Redbone.” On the song, she sings “Yellow bone, that’s what he want.” After receiving criticism on the song, she responded via Instagram, “Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types… Why y’all so sensitive & take it personal… Gahhhh damn.”