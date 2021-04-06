R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Fantasia & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA ATTENDS #STOPASIANHATE RALLY IN NYC: Rihanna attended a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City on Easter Sunday (April 4th). According to Rap-Up, the singer's assistant Tina Truong posted photos of the singer marching with her in the streets. The singer, who rocked a mask, hat and shades, was able to go unrecognized.

FANTASIA HOSPITALIZED AFTER HAVING CONTRACTIONS SIX MONTHS INTO HER PREGNANCY: Fantasia revealed via Instagram that she was in the hospital after experiencing contractions at six months pregnant. She said in a video clip, “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day. We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in there a little longer.” She added, “I thank God for my husband. He’s over there knocked out, poor thing! He’s been riding in there with me. My contractions are starting to come down now. My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

AKON TO BUILD A CITY IN UGANDA BY 2036: Reports say that Akon is preparing to build a cryptocurrency-based city in Uganda — his second planned futuristic city in the continent of Africa. According to Revolt, the amenities and cost of construction have not been disclosed, but the city will operate on Akon's AKoin currency.”