R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Janet Jackson & More!

RIHANNA NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE FOR 'LIFT ME UP': Rihanna has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The singer could make history as the first black female to win original song in this century and second overall following the late Irene Cara.

NEW EDITION ANNOUNCES 2023 TOUR: New Edition has announced that they are hitting the road next year. The Legacy Tour '23. The music icons will tour with Guy, Keith Sweat and Tank. The tour is slated to kick off in March 2023.

JANET JACKSON ANNOUNCEWS 2023 TOUR: Janet Jackson is hitting the road! The music icon hs announced the Together Again tour, which will hit 33 cities and will kick off in Spring 2023. Ludacris will join Janet on tour. She will be celebrating 50 years in the entertainment industry. After announcing the tour, Janet said, “I miss you guys so much, I cannot wait to see you. It’s going to be so much fun. You have no idea. I am so excited!” The Together Again tour kicks off on April 14th in Hollywood, Florida and will stop in 33 cities across the U.S. through late June. Check out the tour dates below:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena