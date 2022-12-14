R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Janet Jackson & More!

RIHANNA NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE FOR 'LIFT ME UP': Rihanna has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The singer could make history as the first black female to win original song in this century and second overall following the late Irene Cara.
NEW EDITION ANNOUNCES 2023 TOUR: New Edition has announced that they are hitting the road next year. The Legacy Tour '23. The music icons will tour with Guy, Keith Sweat and Tank. The tour is slated to kick off in March 2023.
JANET JACKSON ANNOUNCEWS 2023 TOUR: Janet Jackson is hitting the road! The music icon hs announced the Together Again tour, which will hit 33 cities and will kick off in Spring 2023. Ludacris will join Janet on tour. She will be celebrating 50 years in the entertainment industry. After announcing the tour, Janet said, “I miss you guys so much, I cannot wait to see you. It’s going to be so much fun. You have no idea. I am so excited!” The Together Again tour kicks off on April 14th in Hollywood, Florida and will stop in 33 cities across the U.S. through late June. Check out the tour dates below:
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena