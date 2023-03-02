R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Kelly Rowland!

PRPhotos.com

PUMA ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FENTY X PUMA COLLABORATION WITH RIHANNA: Puma has joined forces with Rihanna's Fenty brand. The fashion brand announces the news yesterday (March 1st) with an IG post that read, “She’s back" with the Fenty and Puma symbols. While the fashion brand did not offer any additional details about the merge, they did reveal that it is “coming soon.”

KELLY ROWLAND TO JUDGE AUDIBLE'S 'BREAKTHROUGH': Kelly Rowland is set to judge a new generation of stars on Audible's singing contest Breakthrough. Breakthrough is coined as the world's “first audio-only singing competition series.” The nine-episode show is hosted by EMMY-nominated actor Daveed Diggs and will be launched exclusively as a podcast. Kelly said in a statement, “I am so happy to be a part of this series that highlights and gives a voice to emerging artists. Audible is an ideal space for this and Breakthrough is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to up-and-coming musicians. I’m rooting for them all." The show will air on June 1st.