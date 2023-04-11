R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Mariah Carey & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA IS THE MOST FOLLOWED WOMAN ON TWITTER: Rihanna is now the most followed woman on Twitter, surpassing Katy Perry. According to Social Blade, RiRi's Twitter account is the fourth most followed in the world. Justin Bieber came in at number three with 113,171,252 and US President Barack Obama at number two with 132,941,739 followers. Elon Musk holds the top spot with 341,896 followers.

MARIAH CAREY DROPS LEGAL PETITION AGAINST NICK CANNON OVER CUSTODY OF THEIR TWINS: According to RadarOnline, Mariah Carey has dropped the legal petition against ex husband Nick Cannon over primary custody of their 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan. Back in January, Mariah Carey overlooked the initial joint custody arrangement put in place after her marriage to Nick ended after realizing he has plans to have more children.

CHLOE BAILEY'S 'IN PIECES' SELLS 10K IN THE FIRST WEEK: Chloe Bailey's debut album In Pieces has sold 10,000 copies in its first week out. Amid the news of the first week sales, Chloe tweeted, "in pieces was about letting go & trusting myself. i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it. tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall ❤️‍🔥.