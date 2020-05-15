R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Ne-Yo & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA TELLS FANS SHE 'LOST' ALBUM: Rihanna fans are still wondering when her upcoming ninth album is coming out. When a fan asked “WHERE'S THE ALBUM?” Rihanna responded with a shrugging emoji, along with the caption, “I lost it.”

NE-YO CALLS OFF HIS DIVORCE: Ne-Yo has confirmed that he and estranged wife Crystal Smith are working things out. The two are currently quarantined together. He said during a radio interview, “When you’re faced with a pandemic and you see people dying daily, a bunch of people dying all the time. It really puts things into perspective for you. Like, who’s there for you regardless of whatever. And I’m not talking love. Love is compartmentalized a lot of the times. I’m talking unconditional love.” He continued, “I have a handful of people like that on the face of the planet. So when this thing went down and all of a sudden it was like hey, it’s not safe to be outside, I said to myself, ‘Ok, if I got to be inside, I want to be inside with people that I know love me beyond a shadow of a doubt. And regardless of what me and Crystal was going through at the time, never did I ever say that I didn’t love her.” He added, “So when I came home. I came home to the people that I love and that’s everybody that I love. That’s my mother, my sister, my four children and my wife. So here we are.”

JUSTIN BIEBER TELLS KEHLANI THAT 'CHANGES' WAS AN R&B ALBUM: Kehlani took to Instagram to tell fans to help make her sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn't debut at number one. She wrote via Instagram, “Last day to stream to get the first strictly RNB first week #1 album in a long time. Our genre isn’t dead, our genre deserves! … stream awayyy!” Justin Bieber — who has collaborated with Kehlani and was set to bring her on his Changes tour with him, commented on Kehlani's post, “Changes was rnb ;).” Changes debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it also earned Bieber his first No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top R&B Albums charts.