R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Summer Walker!

RIHANNA SHARES FIRST PREGNANCY PHOTO: Rihanna shared her first pregnancy photo on Instagram yesterday (February 2nd). The singer showed off her bare belly and captioned the photo, “how the gang pulled up to black history month.” This is the first child for Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

DID DRAKE UNFOLLOW RIHANNA AND ASAP ROCKY AFTER PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT?: Speaking of Rihanna, reports say that Drake unfollowed the singer and ASAP Rocky after the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together. According to Twitter news account @PopTingzz after unfollowing the couple, it appears Drake has since re-followed ASAP Rocky on Instagram–who also follows him back. However, he is still not following Rihannam who also does not follow him.

SUMMER WALKER DEBUTS NEW HAIR STYLE: Summer Walker debuted a new hairstyle. The singer shaved her head but left a few locks in the center, and it's pulled into a ponytail. She captioned the photo on Instagram, saying, “legit wanted this hairstyle my whole life. After being dragged on social media, the singer responded, “Fierce hunny.”