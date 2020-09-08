R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Teyana Taylor & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA INJURED IN SCOOTER ACCIDENT: According to TMZ, Rihanna was injured after falling off of an electric scooter this past weekend. According to the singer's rep, the bike flipped over, causing the singer to hit her face and forehead.

TEYANA TAYLOR AND IMAN SHUMPERT WELCOME A BABY GIRL: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second daughter on Sunday (September 6th), just one day after her baby shower. They named their baby girl Rue Rose. It looks like Teyana may have delivered Rue in the bathroom just like her first daughter Junie. Shumpert wrote online, “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy…but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital."

BRANDY SAYS SHE APOLOGIZED TO MONICA PRIOR TO THEIR 'VERZUZ' BATTLE: In a recent interview, Brandy revealed that she apologized to Monica before their VERZUZ battle last week. She said, “In this one phase of my life, I just felt like I had this voice, and I need to use my voice I need to start clapping back I need to start saying what’s on my mind and I never should have done that. Thats just not even in my spirit, but I did do that and I felt like I needed to address her about those things , apologize about those things that I said in the media." She continued, “And then also just things that I felt like that we never talked about. I felt that i needed to just say all of that and just to let her know that she was safe and that she didn’t have anything to worry about going on this platform with me. I would never disrespect her in any kind of way. I wanted her to know that. “

SUMMER WALKER GOES BACK AND FORTH WITH ELIZA REIGN AFTER SHE COMMENTED ON FUTURE'S CHILD SUPPORT CASE: Summer Walker took to social media this past weekend to comment on Future and Eliza Reign's child support case. She wrote, “SHE WANTS 53 THOUSAND A MONTH. WOMEN LIKE THIS ARE SO DISGUSTING AND SAD. I FEEL SO BAD FOR THIS MAN. WHERE DO Y’ALL EVEN FIND THESE TYPE OF WOMEN?” Eliza clapped back, saying that Summer doesn't have any children and also bought up her boyfriend London On Da Track, who she says is “worse” than Future when it comes to providing for his children.