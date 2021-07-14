R&B Snippets: Rihanna, The Weekend & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA IS LOOKING TO RENT HER BEVERLY HILLS MANSION FOR $80,000: Rihanna is reportedly looking to rent out her Beverly Hills mansion for $80,000 a month. According to TMZ, the 7,628 square foot mansion has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, pool, spa and a gourmet chef's kitchen. Rihanna paid $13 million for the home back in March.

THE WEEKND SAYS HE IS 'REALLY PROUD' OF HIS UPCOMING ALBUM: The Weeknd took to social media yesterday (July 13th) to mysteriously tweet about his upcoming album. He tweeted, “We gettin’ there. Really proud of this one. wow…” He said that he is taking his "sweet" time with the album, adding, “Massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc…"

T-PAIN GOES OFF ON THE LACK OF ORIGINALITY IN HIP-HOP: During a livestream on Twitch, T-Pain went off on the lack of originality in hip-hop. He said, “You’re not original. Give me some original sh*t. Do some different music. We have all the sh*t that you’re doing. We already have it. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two ni**as with ‘baby’ in their names that’s already doing all the music you want. Do something else. That’s all we want.” He continued, saying that he’s tired of people sending him the “same fu**in’ music that everybody else is doing.” “Stop sending me this bullsh*t. And then get mad when I fu**in’ don’t like it."