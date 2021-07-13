R&B Snippets: Rihanna, The Weeknd & More!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY SPOTTED SHOOTING MUSIC VIDEO: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky was spotted shooting a music video in The Bronx, NY. According to TMZ, the two showed major PDA as they were seen walking down the street, holding hands. They were also spotted shooting scenes on a balcony and a block party. Reports say that the video may be for a song off of Rocky's upcoming album All Smiles.

THE WEEKND AND ANGELINA JOLIE SPOTTED AT THE SAME CONCERT: The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were spotted at the same concert. According to Page Six, the two were both photographed at a private concert for Mustafa in Los Angeles. The Weeknd was with a few friends while Jolie was seated with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh. Rumors started swirling that the two were dating late last month after they were spotted leaving Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi separately.

NIVEA SAYS LIL WAYNE CONVINCED HER TO QUIT MUSIC: Nivea has revealed that Lil Wayne convinced her to quit music, promising to taker care of her. Nivea and Wayne met back in 2002 and were engaged twice.The two share a child together. During an interview with Kandi Burruss, "He said, 'come be with me. I got you,'" Nivea recalled. She said that she eventually sent in a letter to her label revealing that she would be quitting music entirely. She continued, "I'm just sitting there, like, being a housewife… and you know, Reginae for very young. All of a sudden — this is kind of funny — he was like, 'I ain't never stay in an apartment before. Let's get an apartment.' So we move out the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya back in the house." She later found out that he and Toya tied the knot.

IS ARI LENNOX RETIRING FROM MUSIC?: Ari Lennox hinted that she may be retiring from music. The Dreamville singer tweeted that she will always be proud of her 2019 debut album Shea Butter Baby. She wrote, "I’m forever proud if SBB is the only project I ever make. I think it was perfect and I wrote it." She continued, "I’m content with my discography. Wether top 40 or not. Don’t care. My heart and Soul is in every single joint that’s out. Even my SoundCloud joints. PHO. Ariography. Five Finger Discount. Wrote all that too." She added, "So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing."

SUMMER WALKER DENIES RUMORS THAT SHE NEGLECTS HER CHILD: Summer Walker took to social media to deny Gossip Of The City's report that she didn't really want her baby and she is "never" with her child. The site also reported that Walker left her child with her best friend's mother for "for 10 days straight." The singer wrote via Instagram, "I am the full care taker of my child." She then referenced her ex London On Da Track, saying, "That man pull sup on the weekend w his mama & gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I'm not at work. So once again suck a d*ck."