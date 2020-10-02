R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Towanda Braxton!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA OPENS UP ABOUT HER NEW ALBUM: Rihanna has opened up about her upcoming album. In an interview with Access, the singer revealed the question she's been asking herself while recording. She said, “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before?” She added, “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

TAWONDA BRAXTON IS ENGAGED & HER FAMILY FOUND OUT FROM TMZ: Towanda Braxton is engaged to her boyfriend, music producer Sean Hall — but she did not share the news with her family. TMZ spotted Towanda's mom Evelyn and her sister Trina at LAX and when the photographer told them about Towanda's engagement, they were shocked. Trina said, "Gasp! Did she? Wait, wait. What? Are you messing with me right now? She said she’s getting married?" She added, "Mom! You have to come here, right now. Towanda said she’s getting married." Ms. Evelyn said, "Well, you know what Beyoncé say. You gotta put a ring on it."