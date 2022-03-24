R&B Snippets: Rihanna & Verzuz!

PRPhotos.com

RIHANNA RESPONDS TO ENGAGEMENT RUMORS: Rihanna has responded to engagement rumors. Social media started speculating that RiRi was engaged to ASAP Rocky after she was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger. The singer was spotted out and about on the street. When someone asked about the rock, RiRi responded, “This old ring?”

VERZUZ ANNOUNCES MARY MARY AND BEBE AND CECE WINANS BATTLE: Verzuz has announced their upcoming season, with the first one featuring Gospel legends Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans. The VERZUZ battle, which has been dubbed the “Easter Special” will be on Easter Sunday (April 17th).