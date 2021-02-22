R&B Snippets: Stevie Wonder & Ne-Yo!

PRPhotos.com

STEVIE WONDER IS MOVING TO GHANA PERMANENTLY: During a recent episode of Oprah Conversations, Stevie Wonder revealed that he is moving to Ghana permanently. He said, “I promise you America, if you do the right thing, I will give you this song. I will give it to you. You can have it.” He continued, Because I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana, because I’m going to do that.” When Oprah asked if he was permanently moving to Ghana, Wonder replied, “I am. I don’t want to see my children’s, children’s children have to say ‘Oh please like me, please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”

NE-YO AND CRYSTAL SMITH ARE EXPECTING ANOTHER BABY: Ne-Yo has announced via social media that his wife Crystal Smith is pregnant. He wrote via Instagram, “Overjoyed to announce… the family is expanding. You ready baby? Let’s go!” His wife posted on her IG account, “This is why I love you.” Ne-Yo has two other children with Crystal, in addition to two children from a previous relationship.