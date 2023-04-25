R&B Snippets: Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey & More!

Getty Images

IS SUMMER WALKER DATING LIL MEECH?: Is Summer Walker dating BMF star Lil Meech? Fans are speculating after the singer posted a photo of a can of Pringles chips in a Lamborghini truck and fans noticed a reflection of the truck's navigation system, which showed a reflection of Meech's phone.

CHLOE BAILEY AND QUAVO SPOTTED TOGETHER AT CONCERT AFTER PARTY: Chloe Bailey and Quavo are fueling more dating rumors after they were spotted hanging out together at her concert afterparty at the Josephine Lounge in Atlanta on Sunday night (April 23rd). Back in September, Quavo and Chloe were also spotted at the same Miami hotel. Chloe previously denied the rumors.

TEYANA TAYLOR WAS LATTO'S COACHELLA CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Teyana Taylor and her Auntie's productions served as Latto's creative director for her Coachella set. Teyana posted a behind the scenes photo of herself and Latto, along with the caption, “The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors @theauntiesinc." She continued, “I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends,” Taylor continued. “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!”