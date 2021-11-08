R&B Snippets: Summer Walker & Jennifer Hudson!

Getty Images

SUMMER WALKER'S ALLEGED RECORD DEAL LEAKED: Rolling Stone has published a story about Summer Walker's record deal with label and management firm LVRN and Interscope Records. Rolling Stone has claimed that more than half a dozen managers and lawyers reviewed Walker's contract and said they would not have agreed to the terms. Walker reportedly signed a deal that offered her a low advance and royalty rate according to industry standards. After negotiations, she ultimately signed a deal that gave her an initial $85,000 advance — which will increases for subsequent albums, and an initial 15% royalty rate — meaning she only collects 15 cents out of every dollar she generates once she has recouped her advance. Walker also gaveup her masters and is locked into the deal due to LVRN's four “options,” meaning she's committed to the company for however long it takes LVRN to release four albums and a pair of pre-album releases. Summer signed to LVRN in November 2017.

In other news, Summer's sophomore album Still Over It is expected to debut at number one, with over 200,000 copies sold.

REPORT: JENNIFER HUDSON IN TALKS FOR HER OWN SYNDICATED DAYTIME TALK SHOW WITH WARNER BROS: Reports say that Jennifer Hudson is getting her own talk show. According to Variety, Hudson is creating a talk show with Warner Bros and wants to launch after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends its run in 2022 after 19 seasons. Jennifer's show is said to have been developed as a first-run syndicated broadcast TV daily strip.