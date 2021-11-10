R&B Snippets: Summer Walker, R. Kelly & More!

Getty Images

SUMMER WALKER SAYS EX LONDON ON DA TRACK HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HER NEW ALBUM: Summer Walker had to set the record straight on social media after ex London On Da Track after the producer reposted a fan's post that read, “London on Da Track the first ni**a in history to get paid off his own diss album." London wrote, "Fair exchange." Summer responded, “He didnt WRITE sh*t & he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t either. He just handpicked the ni**as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin h*es while I was PREGNANT.” She continued, “The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made.” London, is credited on nine songs including “Bitter,” “Ex for a Reason,” and “Throw It Away."

R. KELLY'S BROOKLYN CELLMATE SKETCHES COMIC BOOK OF PAIR'S LIFE IN JAIL: According to Page Six, court records show that R. Kelly's bunkmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center, who was convicted of threatening to kill elected officials, created a comic book about the two doing yoga together in their cell. Brendan Hunt's Prison Comics recalls when he learned his cellmate was an international star. R. Kelly asks in the comic,“I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” He added, “Millions of babies have been conceived to my records."

AL B. SURE! REVEALS CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS IS IN A COMA: Al B. Sure! revealed on social media that Christopher Williams is currently in a coma for medical reasons that are as yet unknown. Al posted a photo of himself and Williams, along with the caption, “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma." Meanwhile, Williams' Instagram page posted a message yesterday (November 9th), saying, "Contrary to reports on social media, Christopher Williams is NOT in a coma and is in stable condition and resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes."

CHILLI SAYS RACE SHOULDN'T MATTER IN JURY SELECTION FOR TRIAL OF MEN ACCUSED OF KILLING AHMAUD ARBERY: Chilli of TLC has spoken on some of the outrage surrounding the jury selection of the Ahmaud Arbery case. As previously reported, the jury selected only includes one black person. She told TMZ, “I look at it like this, I mean we have to believe that their are kind, good hearted people no matter what color they are. So I would say lets look at it like that. Just because it’s not the same skin color doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t be fair because to me it’s pretty obvious what happened. We can just pray and hope that they would see the same thing.” The trial is currently underway.