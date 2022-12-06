R&B Snippets: Summer Walker & SZA!

Getty Images

SUMMER WALKER DRAGGED AFTER SHE REVEALS SHE IS LOOKING FOR A 'WHITE, GAY MALE ASSISTANT': Summer Walker took to social media to reveal that she is looking for an assistant. She posted, “need male assistant, 2k a month, age 25 & older, atl, have to have a car, have to know how to build stuff, (preferably white or gay), just saying.” She added, “& doesn’t give af about who I am or just my music just need you to come work :)” After a follower said that she should support her “own people,” she said, “Everyone I’ve hired my whole career has been Black besides Ro the photographer, it’ll be okay.” Last night (December 5th), Summer revealed that the position had been filled.

SZA REVEALS 'S.O.S.' ALBUM TRACKLIST: SZA has released the tracklisting for her upcoming sophomore album S.O.S. The album is out on Friday (December 9th) and it features appearances from Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, Phoebe Bridges and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard.

S.O.S. Tracklist:

1) S.O.S. 2) Kill Bill 3) Seek & Destroy 4) Low 5) Love Language 6) Blind 7) Used (ft. Don Toliver) 8) Snooze 9) Notice Me 10) Gone Girl 11) Smoking On My Ex Pack 12) Ghost In The Machine (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) 13) FZF 14) Nobody Gets Me 15) Conceited 16) Special 17) Too Late 18) Far 19) Shirt 20) Open Arms (ft. Travis Scott) 21) I Hate U 22) Good Days 23) Forgiveness (ft. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)