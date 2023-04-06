R&B Snippets: SWV, Marques Houston & Chloe Bailey!

SWV SPEAK ON THE DRAMA ON THEIR NEW SHOW WITH XSCAPE 'THE QUEENS OF R&B': During an interview with Insider, SWV opened up about their new Bravo show The Queens of R&B with Xscape. The R&B group expressed their disdain for their disagreements with Xscape. LeLee said, "I just felt like it could have been done a lot better. Something that could have been so amazing and great just ended up being a show full of insults.” She continued,

"One thing about SWV is that we are going to defend ourselves. We aren’t out there dissing people and talking bad on people. But we have a right to defend ourselves on who we are, why we belong in this business and what we’ve done.” When asked if they would do a season two, LeLee said, “We’re good." CoKo responded that she would consider it if the "coin" was right, adding “But it was a headache."

CHLOE BAILEY SAYS SHE IGNORED THE CHRIS BROWN COLLAB BACKLASH BECAUSE SHE'S 'USED TO IT': During a recent radio interview, Chloe Bailey opened up about the backlash she received for collaborating with Chris Brown on her single "How Does It Feel." She said, “I always just wanna let the music speak for itself. And to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to."

MARQUES HOUSTON OPENS UP ABOUT THE RECEIVING BACKLASH FOR MARRYING A WOMAN 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN HIM: Marques Houston has opened up about marrying his wife Miya Dickey, who he married when she was 19 and he was 38. He said in an interview with TV One's Uncensored, “Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that. When I met my wife, she was 17. So, no [real] conversation…no [real] connection until…you know…she was of age.” He continued, “People don’t understand it and I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19. When we did finally start to talk I was like, ‘This woman is like me’ and when I would talk to her she’d just…For one…we had a spiritual connection and I feel like that’s the most important thing. We both love God. We both love Jehovah and that was key.”The two welcomed a daughter in December 2021.