R&B Snippets: SZA, Akon & More!

SZA CALLS OUT MAGAZING THAT SHE CLAIMS REFUSED TO HIRE A BLACK PHOTOGRAPHER: SZA called out an undisclosed magazine that she claimed refused to hire a black photographer for a photoshoot. She said, “I requested a Black photographer for a cover [and] the mag told me no lol. It’s 2021… and almost Juneteenth. Respectfully I can’t do it 🙄 🤷🏾‍♀️.” When a Twitter user asked her to expose the magazine, she said, “Das not my vibe but there’s TOO many elite Black creatives rn to not allow it.” She later wrote, “S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers 💜 gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too!🙏🏾💛.“

AKON RECOVERS STOLEN SUV IN ATLANTA: Akon was able to recover his stolen SUV after it was taken from him while he was pumping gas in Atlanta on Monday night (May 24th). According to Allhiphop, Forest Park police revealed that the singer’s SUV truck was found at a Buckhead gas station. On Monday night, Akon left the Range Rover unattended at the Quik Trip when he went to pump gas. While he was pumpkin gas, a few dudes hopped in the car and drove off. Because Akon left his phone in the car, cops were able to track it. Within an hour, he had his car back.

T-PAIN TO LAUNCH NEW PODCAST SERIES ‘NAPPY BOY RADIO’: T-Pain has announce that he is launching a podcast a video show called Nappy Boy Radio in partnership with podcast platform PodcastOne. According to Deadline, the show will feature conversations between the singer-songwriter and a variety of celebrity guests, including actress Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Cobra Kai actor Joe Seo, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi. He said in a statement, “Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way with me saying, “Damn, we should have recorded that.’ So we decided to do just that and launch the ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ podcast. Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.” The podcast will launch on June 3rd.