R&B Snippets: Tamar Braxton & Jhene Aiko!

TAMAR BRAXTON'S EX DAVID ADEFESO'S RESTRAINING ORDER DISSOLVED: According to TMZ, the restraining order that Tamar Braxton's ex David Adefeso was dissolved when neither he nor Braxton appeared in court yesterday (March 2nd). Although the reason neither of them was present is unclear, a source confirmed that they have not reconciled. As previously reported, Adefeso filed for a restraining order after he and Braxton had a physical altercation in a car.

JHENE AIKO TO HOST GRAMMY PREMIERE CEREMONY: Jhene Aiko is set to host the Grammy Awards' Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of the Grammys are awarded. This is the first time the host of the Premiere Ceremony has been an album of the year nominee. Jhene's album Chilombo is also nominated for best progressive R&B album. Aiko also has a third nomination this year, best R&B performance for “Lightning & Thunder.” The Premiere Ceremony will stream live internationally on Grammy.com on March 14th. The Grammy telecast will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8:00–11:30 p.m. ET