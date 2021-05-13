R&B Snippets: Tank, Alicia Keys & More!

PRPhotos.com

TANK SAYS HE IS GOING DEAF: Tank took to social media to let his fans know that he is going deaf. He wrote via social media, “So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.” He continued, “It still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest. And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing.”

ALICIA KEYS PARTNERS WITH CHOPRA TO RELEASE NEW 21 DAY MEDITATION APP: According to Essence, Alicia Keys is partnering with Chopra Global, the leading whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra on a new, free 21-Day Meditation Experience titled, Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness. The audio experience was created for those to reclaim their feminine power, by focusing on the energies of the Divine Feminine to restore wholeness and create more joyful and fulfilling lives. Keys said in a statement, “I believe the Divine Feminine is an extremely powerful force within all of us. It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are. There’s a major imbalance in our world, and we can all feel it. To counteract it, we have to open the door to the Divine Feminine in us and its ability to repair and create.”

QUEEN NAIJA RESPONDS TO CHRIS SAILS CLAIMS THAT HE DOESN'T GET TO SEE HER SON: Queen Naija's ex Chris Sails took to Twitter to post a message about not beaing able to see their son C.J. He tweeted, “You break somebody heart that’s one thing. But trying to take they child away and give them a limited amount of time for 1 month the whole year is dead wrong.” He continued, “Smh…it’s fathers who don’t wanna be in they child life at all. I guess that’s what I get.” Queen Naija responded, by using the "cap" emoji. She continued, " gets to see his son at least a week out of each month. He’s mad he only gets one month out of the summer. Based on the situations CJ has been put in while in his father’s care..and the evidence I have in my files..I’m being very lenient, so let’s tread lightly. I’m protecting my son. Hate when ppl play victim.” She added, “Also, everyone with their 2cents could save it cause y’all speaking on only what y’all have seen not knowing there’s more. Apart of being a parent is leading by example.”