R&B Snippets: Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox & More!

TEYANA TAYLOR'S BROTHER FLEEROY PC MASON DIES: Teyana Taylor has announced that she lost her brother Fleeroy PC Mason on Instagram. The singer posted photos of herself and her brother over the years, along with the caption, “I’ve been trying to process all of this. I can’t, I am broken. A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay.” While the cause of Mason's death hasn't been revealed, according to The UK Sun, Mason was hospitalized in September 2021 as he was battling cancer.

ARI LENNOX IS DATING 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR KEITH MANLEY: Ari Lennox is dating Married At First Sight star Keith Manley. The singer recently bought her new man to her cousin's wedding in San Diego. She shared photos of herself and Manley having a good time at the wedding.

KEKE WYATT WELCOMES HER ELEVENTH CHILD: KeKe Wyatt has announced the birth of her 11th child, a bab boy. She wrote via Instagram, “My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy….Ke’Zyah Jean Darring ? Born May 27, 2022.” She continued, “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive Trisomy 13 test results.” She continued, “We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did.”