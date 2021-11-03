R&B Snippets: Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown & More!

PRPhotos.com

TEYANA TAYLOR DENIES HOSTING PARTY INTERRUPTED BY ROBBERY: Teyana Taylor says she wasn't hosting the party at Los Angeles' Sunset Room that was interrupted by a robbery outside this past weekend. According to The Shade Room, a source said that Teyana was actually hired by a promoter to do a walk-through at the event and that she was not responsible for the actual party.

CHRIS BROWN DROPPING MUSIC SOON?: Chris Brown has hinted that he might be dropping some new music next week. Breezy posted a space-themed clip to his Instagram Story, which said 'Incoming Transmission' and included a loading bar. It also had the date "11/11." He hasn't confirmed whether or not he'll be releasing anything soon.